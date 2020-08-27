Kailah Casillas Of ‘The Challenge’ Gets Engaged To ‘Love Island’ Star Sam Bird

Congratulations to Kailah Casillas!

“The Challenge” star has announced her engagement to “Love Island” U.K. contestant Sam Bird.

Casillas took to Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 27 to reveal the happy news.

“I’m marrying my favorite person in the world,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of her new diamond ring.

“Can’t wait for the rest of our life together,” gushed Bird in a comment underneath the post.

Casillas also shared a closer look at the sparkler on Instagram Stories.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the pair, who first met in January of this year.

In a YouTube video released back in April, Casillas explained how they were introduced after Bird DM’d her on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Love Island’ Star Theo Campbell Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork

Although they started things off with a long-distance romance, Casillas soon relocated from Las Vegas to London to be with her love.

Bird popped the question while the couple were vacationing together in Greece.

Both of the reality stars have been busy sharing snapshots of their getaway on social media

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Returns With ‘Total Madness’ And Its Biggest Twist Ever For Season 35