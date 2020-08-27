Rosie O’Donnell Sends Sweet Birthday Greeting To Once-Estranged Daughter

Two years after reconnecting with daughter Chelsea after their estrangement, Rosie O’Donnell is reaching out with a sweet birthday greeting.

“Happy 23rd birthday chelsea – i love u ♥️,” wrote the former daytime talk show host earlier this week, writing in the caption of a photo of Chelsea and her then-newborn daughter Skylar Rose, born in 2018.

One of O’Donnell’s followers saw the photo of Chelsea with a newborn and jumped to a conclusion, asking O’Donnell if her daughter had welcomed another baby.

“No,” O’Donnell responded, “that’s Skylar.”

Shortly after Chelsea, O’Donnell’s oldest child, announced her pregnancy in 2018, the former “View” host told People that she and her daughter had “reconnected” after being estranged for more than a year after Chelsea gave an interview to the Daily Mail claiming that O’Donnell had tried to “kill” her.

“She tries to make people think I’m just crazy and she’s this great mother that’s trying to save her daughter when none of that’s really true,” Chelsea said at the time.

O’Donnell responded with a statement, writing that Chelsea was “very sick” and that doctors had detected a “lesion in her frontal lobe.”