Jake Johnson Awkwardly Reads Thirst Tweets About Himself

BuzzFeed Celeb has unleashed all manner of celebrity awkardness in its YouTube series featuring stars reading thirst tweets that fans have written about them.

The latest celeb to participate is Jake Johnson, who played Nick Miller on Fox sitcom “New Girl” and can currently be heard voicing a role on the new Netflix animated comedy “Hoops”.

The bearded actor begins by reading one from a fan who wants to lick him “from head to toe,” followed by another who wishes for Johnson to “swaddle me in one of those cloth baby Bjorn wrap things and put me to sleep,” with Johnson collapsing into laughter as he reads the latter one.

“That’s kind of a sweet one,” he admitted, agreeing that he’d do that.

There were also several thirsty tweets about Johnson’s beard, including one that read “Jake Johnson’s beard. That’s the tweet,” and another insisting that his beard is “the yummiest starter, main course, and dessert together.”

Ultimately, the experience led Johnson to reflect, “Now I know why I’m no longer on Twitter.”

The video can be viewed in its entirety above.