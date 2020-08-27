‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave Reveals She Was Raped By Tennis Coach At Age 14: ‘There Are Still Consequences’

“Harry Potter” star Jessie Cave is opening up about being the victim of a sexual assault when she was a teenager.

The 33-year-old actress is best known for portraying Ron Weasley’s short-lived love interest Lavender Brown, who perished during the Battle of Hogwarts in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”.

Cave and sister Bebe recently launched a podcast, “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now”, and the debut episode led the “Harry Potter” star to reveal she was raped by her tennis coach when she was 14.

During the sisters’ conversation, Bebe declared, “I remember we had a really, really bad fight once when we tried to work out who had a harder teenager-hood.”

Jessie responded, “I mean, come on, I was raped. I get the trump card.”

As they continued to joke about who had the most difficult adolescence, Jessie continued, “To be fair, acne and braces are bad, but I think rape at 14 is pretty bad. By your tennis coach, who you trusted, a position of power.”

As the siblings continued talking, Jessie admitted, “My rape did mean that I have had a completely different adolescence and early 20s to you, because in retrospect I was still recovering and my sexual journey was a completely abnormal road to yours.”

She added: “I think that there are still consequences from that period of time that I’m only realizing 18 years later, and actually, the more time I have away from it — this is going to sound awful — but I do feel quite lucky in so many ways that I had a rape that was actually… it didn’t destroy me, and I think that’s something that people don’t talk about enough with sexual abuse and trauma. There are some people that are okay after, there are some people that do use it and find a way of living with it and definitely are not defined by it.”