Kris Jenner Wants To Trademark ‘You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie’ Catchphrase

Kris Jenner is once again proving why she really is the ultimate “momager.”

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to cash in on one of her signature catchphrases.

According to Page Six, the 64-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed a request to trademark “You’re doing amazing sweetie” on Aug. 20.

Jenner famously debuted the iconic catchphrase while she was taking photos of Kim Kardashian posing nude for Playboy during a 2007 episode of the reality TV show.

According to Page Six, the trademark will apply to clothing items such as coats, dresses, footwear, jackets, jumpers, loungewear and baby onesies.

It will also apply to items like baby carriers, journals, calendars, greeting cards, accessories and cosmetics.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has capitalized on a famous phrase.

The businesswoman also trademarked the term “momager” in 2017.