‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Recovering From Surgery To Correct Spinal Cord Disease

Jeff Lewis is convalescing after undergoing surgery to correct a spinal cord disease he only recently discovered he had.

On his SiriusXM satellite radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live!”, the former “Flipping Out” star revealed that he had been experiencing pain in his lower back and neck, with an MRI revealing that he’d been suffering from Cervical Myelopathy, a spinal cord disease.

“There is a disc actually in my neck that’s pushing against my spinal cord and has bruised my spinal cord, which has caused nerve damage,” he explained, as reported by People.

According to Lewis, his doctor told him he should have surgery as soon as possible because the condition, if left untreated, “can cause paralyzation — and it gets progressively worse.”

Prior to the surgery — which was scheduled for just 13 days after his diagnosis — Lewis joked, “Here’s my biggest concern: I’m going to have a two-inch incision in the front of my neck, which is probably going to scar. What am I going to do? Am I going to wear turtlenecks? Do I wear a mock turtle? I don’t think I can pull off scarves.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Lewis’s radio show co-host Megan Weaver shared posted a photo to Instagram of Lewis laying in a hospital bed in a neck brace and hospital gown.

“He made it! Thank god I still have a job,” she joked in the caption. “Successful surgery and recovering in hospital. Thank you for all your DM’s checking in. Put funeral plans on hold.”

Following Weaver’s post, Lewis shared one of his own, and took a shot at his estranged ex-partner Gage Edward.

In the cartoon-style caption, Lewis is seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace while attached to medical machines — which Edward unplugs.

“It’s Monroe Edwards now b***h,” Edward’s speech bubble reads, with Lewis referencing the ex-couple’s ongoing custody dispute over daughter Monroe Christine Lewis.