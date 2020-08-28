BLACKPINK Teams Up With Selena Gomez For New Single ‘Ice Cream’

K-pop fans were out in full force to welcome BLACKPINK’s new collaboration with Selena Gomez when it dropped at midnight ET on Thursday.

The new single, “Ice Cream”, marks the first collab between the all-female group and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer.

Ahead of the release of “Ice Cream”, BLACKPINK’s members were asked to share their impressions of working with Gomez, and responded in a group statement to confirm they never actually met her face to face.

“We are all big fans of Selena Gomez. We couldn’t meet in real life but communicated with each other multiple times, so we were able to feel her charming personality,” the group said in a joint statement.

“She was humble and down-to-earth when sharing her opinions with us, which made us realize that she’s such a cool person,” BLACKPINK added. “Selena Gomez told us that she’s also a fan of BLACKPINK, which made us really happy. We are all very satisfied with the results that were created through her musical synergy with us.”

In addition, the group knew that “Ice Cream” was a “sweet” single as soon as they heard it. “We think that people can chill with this song during the summer,” they said.