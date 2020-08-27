‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Guest Host Lil Rel Howery Delivers Powerful Speech About Jacob Blake And Defunding The Police

Lil Rel Howery delivered a poignant message about social justice while guest hosting the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live“.

The comedian called for police in the U.S. to be defunded after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“There’s a lot going on in our country when you think about the relationship between Black people and the police,” said the actor.

“That relationship is so broken. So broken. I mean, the other day we had another police shooting, right? An unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in his back seven times,” Howery said. “He was shot seven times in front of his children. Unarmed. Thank God he’s not dead but he’s paralyzed from the waste down. He got shot in broad daylight in front of the community and in front of his babies.”

Two day’s after Blake’s shooting, a 17-year-old from Illinois fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in Kenosha.

According to witnesses and video footage, police allegedly let the gunman — who is white — leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as protestors yelled for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Comparing the two incidents, Howery said, “He wasn’t touched, wasn’t stopped, wasn’t yelled at, any of that, with a full blown gun on him. The day before an unarmed man who was breaking up a fight was shot seven times in his back.”

Calling for police in the U.S. to be defunded, the comedian added: “That funding can go somewhere else, especially if you’re not gonna use the funding to protect or do your job properly.”