Chris Meloni’s ‘Law & Order’ Spin-Off Delayed Until 2021

On Thursday, NBC unveiled its schedule for the new fall season, revealing that several scripted series such as “This Is Us”, the “Chicago” shows and “The Blacklist” will be returning in November.

One series that had initially been anticipated to debut in the fall, however, is being delayed.

Tucked within the NBC announcement is the news that the premiere of the anticipated spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is being pushed to 2021.

According to the NBC release, the network’s scripted dramas will be debuting in mid-November, which would indicate the series will be going back into production next month after production on all scripted television was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview, Meloni revealed that production on “Organized Crime” had yet to begin, which made a midseason fall debut unlikely.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” last month, Meloni divulged that he had “yet to see a script” for the new series, and that it was still up in the air as to when production would resume.

“You get new edicts out of New York City and New York state, and for good reason,” he explained. “And then you get new rules and regulations coming out of Universal, and then from the unions,” he explained. “You have to service a lot of masters right now, just to make sure everybody is safe, right? What’s the new norm for shooting?”

“Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss,” reads the NBC synopsis for “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

“However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning,” the synopsis continues. “Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”