Leonard Cohen Fans Left Furious As ‘Hallelujah’ Is Played Twice At The Republican National Convention

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Leonard Cohen fans were not impressed Thursday after his song “Hallelujah” was played twice during the Republican National Convention.

The late Canadian musician’s song was played after Donald Trump’s speech, with Tori Kelly’s version also being used during the fireworks.

Variety claimed the track was “sandwiched right between ‘She’s a Grand Old Flag’ and Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’ as pyrotechnics spelled out ‘TRUMP’ and ‘2020’ over the Washington mall.”

RELATED: Trevor Noah Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Trolling Trump

Kelly then responded to her song being played on Twitter in a since-deleted post.

The singer wrote, “Seeing messages about my version of ‘Hallelujah’. All I know is neither myself nor my team received a request.”

Cohen passed away at age 82 the day before the 2016 election.

RELATED: Bette Midler Steps Back Comments Mocking Melania Trump: ‘She Still Can’t Speak English’

Some social media users pointed out the track was a break-up song, while others insisted Cohen “stood against everything” Trump represents. See more of the reaction to his track being played at the RNC below.

Click to View Gallery

15 Dazzling Covers Of Leonard Cohen Songs
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP