Princes William And Harry To Install Princess Diana Statue To Mark Her 60th Birthday

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, with her husband.

The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother Diana, Princess of Wales is set to be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The tribute, which was announced in 2017, was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and the world.

The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021, marking the beloved late princess’s milestone birthday.

The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy, a press release confirmed.

RELATED: Princess Diana Musical ‘Diana’ To Premiere On Netflix Ahead Of Its Broadway Reopening

An update from Princes William and Harry about the statue of their late mother. #Diana pic.twitter.com/t3ktOCRt7L — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) August 28, 2020

Despite further details now being revealed, ET Canada has learned “the design stages of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales have progressed but installation has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Monday marks 23 years since Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris.

Further information regarding the statue will be announced in due course.