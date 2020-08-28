Melania Trump’s Odd Stare And ‘Green Screen’ Dress At The RNC Go Viral

By Corey Atad.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci/CP Images
Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci/CP Images

Melania Trump was the viral star of Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

The big event was Donald Trump’s acceptance of the nomination of the Republican Party for President of the United States but all eyes on social media were focused on the first lady.

RELATED: Jimmy Stewart’s Family Rejects Trump Comparison To ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

At one point, her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump walked by her, with Melania smiling in acknowledgment. But then, in an instant, her expression seemed to go serious and she stared straight ahead.

On Twitter, viewers interpreted the moment in a variety of ways, including the suggestion that Melania is no fan of Ivanka.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Trolling Trump

But that wasn’t the only viral stir created by Melania at the event. Others noted that her dress, as it appeared on TV, was a bright green, much like a green screen.

People online immediately took advantage, replacing the dress with whatever image they wanted.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP