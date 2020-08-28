Melania Trump’s Odd Stare And ‘Green Screen’ Dress At The RNC Go Viral

Melania Trump was the viral star of Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

The big event was Donald Trump’s acceptance of the nomination of the Republican Party for President of the United States but all eyes on social media were focused on the first lady.

At one point, her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump walked by her, with Melania smiling in acknowledgment. But then, in an instant, her expression seemed to go serious and she stared straight ahead.

On Twitter, viewers interpreted the moment in a variety of ways, including the suggestion that Melania is no fan of Ivanka.

The disdain she has for Ivanka is all of us. #BeBest — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump appeared to stop smiling as Ivanka, the US president's daughter, joined them on stage at the Republican convention. More from #RNC2020: https://t.co/w2PwFC2VsR pic.twitter.com/1RrFCsb18Z — SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 28, 2020

Oh wow. Melania just gave Ivanka the death stare. https://t.co/w86vqrnVfS — Jake and The Derg ⚖️💛🐝 (@JakeReif) August 28, 2020

But that wasn’t the only viral stir created by Melania at the event. Others noted that her dress, as it appeared on TV, was a bright green, much like a green screen.

People online immediately took advantage, replacing the dress with whatever image they wanted.

Melania Trump couldn’t decide which dress to wear so she wore a green screen to let twitter choose for her pic.twitter.com/X2rSVl3QdG — Mara Laine (@FoundMyCarKeys) August 28, 2020