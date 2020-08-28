The Weeknd And Calvin Harris Drop Neon-Drenched ‘Over Now’ Music Video

Calvin Harris and the Weeknd are a match made in ’80s nostalgia heaven.

On Friday, the artists released their new collaboration “Over Now”, along with a trippy, computer-animated music video to match.

“I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back/ This time it got so bad,” the Weeknd sings on the track. “It’s not the same/ ‘Cause it’s over now/ Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now/ No coming back around/ Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now.”

The Weeknd teased the collaboration last week, posting a photo with Harris on his Instagram account.

The singer also shared a pair of ’80s-inspired posters for the song earlier this week.