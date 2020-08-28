Christina Aguilera Shows Off Killer Vocals In Music Video For New Version Of ‘Mulan’ Classic ‘Reflection’

Christina Aguilera just dropped a stunning new version of the “Mulan” track “Reflection”.

Disney shared the official video for the song Friday, giving fans a sneak peek at the live-action “Mulan” movie, which is set to be released on Disney+ September 4.

Aguilera posted a clip of the track on Instagram, writing: “I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now.

“So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of ‘Reflection’.”

Like everything else, the release of “Mulan” had to be pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aguilera recently released another music video for the track, “Loyal Brave True”, from the much-talked-about flick.

Despite the film being released on Disney+, customers will have to pay an additional $34.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to watch.