New York Mets And Miami Marlins Walk Off The Field Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Baseball’s Mets and Marlins are standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The MLB teams from New York and Miami respectively walked off the field Thursday night, skipping their scheduled game in protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week.

42 seconds of silence. 42 seconds to honor Jackie Robinson. — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2020

The move followed similar actions by players and teams across professional sports in the MLB, NBA, WNBA, and MLS.

Before the Mets-Marlins game was set to start, the teams held a moment of silence for Blake and Black Lives Matter. Following the moment of silence, the players all walked off, with Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson leaving a BLM shirt on home plate.

The moment of silence lasted 42 seconds, honouring the legacy of Jackie Robinson.