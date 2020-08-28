‘New Mutants’ Director Slams ‘Embarrassing’ Split-Second Same-Sex Kiss In ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

Director Josh Boone isn’t interested in LGBTQ tokenism in movies.

The “New Mutants” helmer spoke to JoBlo about the lesbian romance between Maisie Williams and Blu Hunt’s characters in the new X-Men franchise entry.

“It has a gay love story, probably the first one at Disney for sure and one of the first superhero movies that really has one that’s an integral part of the plot and story and the whole thing hangs on it,” Boone said.

He then made clear that the romance in the film was much more substantial than recent blink-or-you’ll-miss-it gay moments in Disney-produced films, including a very quick kiss between two women in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Calling that moment “the most embarrassing” example of LGBTQ representation, Boone added, “It was just somebody in the background and [the filmmakers] were like, ‘We’ll put out articles as if this is something you should pay attention to.’”

“I’m a big Joss Whedon fan, I’m a big ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fan. They did this in the ’90s already, but they did it on television,” he continued. “We didn’t put this in to be confrontational or really even in a calculated way, it just happened naturally. We wrote it because the characters in the comic have an intimate telepathic connection and it just sort of felt like the right thing to do, and it was more of a gentle thing and a coming-of-age thing than it was a sexual thing.”

Boone went on, “I hope this would reach some people and for young women out there who are gay and don’t see representation in a big movie, it’s like, you guys can dress up at Halloween and hold hands and be them and that’s awesome.”

At this year’s virtual Comic-Con in July, Williams also talked about her same-sex romance in the film.

“It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship in the typically quite masculine world of superheroes,” she said. “It was just lovely to see these two fragile women who just protect one another and bring light out into the world.”