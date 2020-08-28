JoJo And Demi Lovato Are Vocal Powerhouses In Duet Remix of ‘Lonely Hearts’

It’s an epic collaboration with two vocal pop stars.

JoJo released a remix of her pop ballad “Lonely Hearts” with Demi Lovato for the deluxe edition of her good to know album.

The pop stars’ vocals blend and complement each other in this duet as they harmonize in the chorus crooning “Lonely hearts won’t break.”

JoJo was so excited, she even posted her reaction to hearing Lovato’s vocals for the song to her Twitter:

• REACTION to hearing @ddlovato’s verse on lonely hearts • 🧡🤍❤️ it’s like THAT🤷‍♀️😍🤪 – deluxe album drops 8.28 (tomorrow at midnight) pic.twitter.com/Nm8Ne2j8po — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 26, 2020

The original song was released in April for the May album good to know. The deluxe edition of the album has five bonus tracks and is available for purchase and streaming today.

Listen to the remix in the video above.

