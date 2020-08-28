Selena Gomez Discusses Moving In To Tom Petty’s Former Home: ‘It Feels Like Such A Haven’

Selena Gomez spoke about moving in to Tom Petty’s former home in a new interview with Zane Lowe.

The singer, who just released her new collaboration with Blackpink called “Ice Cream”, was asked about her living situation during the Apple Music’s New Music Daily chat Friday.

Gomez said of moving into the $4.9 million Encino, California, home: “It’s not completely done but it already feels like such a haven. This is Tom Petty‘s house, so I always think about it.”

“Yeah, it’s that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here… there’s so much history, so when I’m in that zone, I feel like it’s very special. I also have the most comfortable couches too, so I could take breaks and get back into it,” the star explained, according to Just Jared.

“The Zooming has been hard to record; it’s been very difficult, because I love being with people, and I love creating together. So that part, obviously, can’t happen right now, but it’s been so nice. It’s like my little lair.”

Petty passed away on October 2, 2017, at age 66 of an accidental drug overdose.