Public Enemy Return To Def Jam After 20 Years For New Album

Public Enemy and Def Jam are back in business together.

The legendary hip-hop group are preparing for the release of their new album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? The project marks the first time Public Enemy will release a project through Def Jam in more than two decades.

“Cultural institutions are important,” Chuck D said in a press release. “Being an integral part of one is an honour bestowed and to uphold.

“Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

“Def Jam is like the house we grew up in,” Flavor Flav added. “It’s cool to be home.”

The timely project includes the new song “Fight the Power (Remix 2020)”, which reflects on the Black Lives Matter movement and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? drops Sept. 25.