Billy Ray Cyrus Salutes Canada With Canadian Single ‘Country Twisted’ In New Music Video

Billy Ray Cyrus is here to seduce Canada with his new single “Country Twisted”.

The new music video for the upbeat country song features the Grammy Award-winning artist jamming on a guitar while model and singer Jillissa Lynn shows off some dance moves outside an RV. Lynn created the choreography.

The catchy country tune has Canadian roots. The writing and production team are Vancouver-based and the track was recorded in the city.

Watch the new music video for “Country Twisted” above.

