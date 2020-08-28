Love Is ‘Expensive’ In Ty Dolla $ign And Nicki Minaj’s New Video

Ty Dolla $ign just dropped his new collar with Nicki Minaj.

On Friday, the rapper debuted the music video for “Expensive”, all about how much money love can cost.

“She’s so expensive, OK. She’s got expensive tastes, eh,” he sings as cash flies out of his pockets.

Minaj then comes in with a verse singing, “Gotta get me ice if he’s tryna skate. Gotta swipe the Amex if we go on a date.”

Dolla $ign and Minaj previously worked together on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer”.