‘Downton Abbey’ Star Joanne Froggatt Celebrates Milestone Birthday: ’40 Is Not Something To Fear’

Joanne Froggatt is loving life at 40.

Froggatt celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday. The “Downton Abbey” actress posted a birthday snap acknowledging her age.

“The moment I turned 39, I was constantly asked how I felt about being nearly 40,” Froggatt shared on Thursday. “I can now answer that question. I feel fantastic.”

“As a woman (especially in the industry I’m in) I felt that 40 was seen as this negative milestone,” she continued. “I feel so incredibly grateful for my first 40 years of life. I feel the happiest and most comfortable in my own skin that I have ever felt.”

Froggatt encourages other women, especially those in the entertainment industry, to celebrate themselves no matter their age.

“I am wiser, calmer, more confident in myself and my own decisions than I was in my 20s,” she concluded. “40 (or any age) is not something to be feared, it is something to be celebrated… I am so grateful to be looking forward to the next 40 years of whatever life may bring.”