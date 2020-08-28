Dua Lipa Reveals Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Bought Her The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

Dua Lipa received the best birthday gift from boyfriend Anwar Hadid for her 25th birthday on August 22.

Lipa, who just dropped her Club Future Nostalgia album, talked about her special day during an interview with Capital Breakfast: “It was so lovely, I was down in Malibu with a bunch of friends and we just had food and hung out, it was perfect.”

The singer said, when asked what her favourite present was, “I was really chuffed, I got a really cool wetsuit, because I’ve been trying surfing.

“My boyfriend got me a wetsuit, which I was really pleased about. I looked like a penguin in it, but I was into it.”

It didn’t take long for Lipa to try her wetsuit out, with her sharing some beach snaps and a surfing video earlier this week.

Lipa’s album release comes after she dropped her eagerly anticipated “Levitating” Remix music video featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.