Meghan Patrick Premieres ‘Girls Like Me’ Music Video With Fan-Filled Livestream

Meghan Patrick is celebrating her new music video with fans.

In a livestream on Friday, the Canadian country songstress, 33, premiered her brand new visuals for “Girls Like Me”.

Patrick is not only debuting the music video, but she plans to chat with fans virtually as well.

“This one’s for all the girls like me and the guys who love them,” she says of the new tune.

“Girls Like Me” is a follow up to Juno Award-winning EP Wild As Me.

The livestream takes place at 1 p.m. ET.