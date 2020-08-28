Tenille Townes Floats With Magical Cover Of ‘Hallelujah’

Tenille Townes puts her heart and soul into a cover of “Hallelujah”.

Townes, 26, released her stunning cover of the Leonard Cohen classic on Friday.

The new release comes on the heels of her New Female Artist of the Year award at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

“This song brings me comfort and hope, and during these times, we could all use a little bit of both,” Townes explained. “I wanted to share my version of this song because it holds a special place in my heart.”

“It played an instrumental role in my signing at Sony Music and it has always been a special song to me, but right now, this song has reached a different place in me than it ever has before,” she continued. “I hope the word ‘Hallelujah’ carries a reminder that we’re going to be ok.”

The iconic song “Hallelujah” was originally written by the late, great Canadian singer Cohen in 1984.

The song has appeared in film, television, music contests and on more than 15 global charts.