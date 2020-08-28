HBO Shares Jam-Packed New Trailer For ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2

By Becca Longmire.

The brand-new official teaser just dropped for the upcoming, second season of “His Dark Materials”.

Aside from the HBO clip, a teaser from the BBC dropped ahead of the eagerly anticipated premiere date this November.

Both teasers give viewers a first look at the Spectres, otherworldly beings who haunt the city of Cittàgazze and feast on adults’ souls while leaving children alone, with fans also getting a sneak peek of Terence Stamp’s character Giacomo Paradisi, who is the bearer of the Subtle Knife; a weapon that can cut gaps between worlds.

The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, and Ruth Wilson, who plays Mrs. Coulter.

Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season. See some of the reaction below.

