HBO Shares Jam-Packed New Trailer For ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2

The brand-new official teaser just dropped for the upcoming, second season of “His Dark Materials”.

Aside from the HBO clip, a teaser from the BBC dropped ahead of the eagerly anticipated premiere date this November.

Both teasers give viewers a first look at the Spectres, otherworldly beings who haunt the city of Cittàgazze and feast on adults’ souls while leaving children alone, with fans also getting a sneak peek of Terence Stamp’s character Giacomo Paradisi, who is the bearer of the Subtle Knife; a weapon that can cut gaps between worlds.

“The fate of many worlds may rest on you.” The epic journey continues. #HisDarkMaterials returns to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer this November. pic.twitter.com/6NJA5LZRdq — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 28, 2020

RELATED: ‘His Dark Materials’ Cast Joins Virtual Panel At Comic-Con @ Home

The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, and Ruth Wilson, who plays Mrs. Coulter.

RELATED: Michael Crichton’s ‘Sphere’ Is Being Adapted For TV At HBO

Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season. See some of the reaction below.

Waiting for November because in a pandeminc pic.twitter.com/rRf2NTxJt7 — LinMiranda.com (@Linmirandacom) August 28, 2020