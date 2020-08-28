CNCO Thanks MTV For Showcasing Latin Acts At 2020 VMAs: ‘It Feels Like A Dream’

The MTV VMAs has had its fair share of must-see and controversial moments, but CNCO is sending ”besos” to the network to celebrate Latin music on the biggest stage.

“Amen. It feels amazing. I feel like it’s a blessing,” boy band member Richard Camacho told ET Canada. “Especially with how times are right now, we’re very thankful to be on an award show that we’ve been watching our whole lives.”

“We’ve been watching the VMAs since we were little. It’s crazy, and now that we’re on it, it feels like a dream,” Christopher Vélez added.

Sunday marks the first time the award-winning, multi platinum pan-Latin boy band will be performing on the main stage during a U.S. award show. The five men will be joined by artists like Ariana Grande, BTS and Miley Cyrus throughout the night.

But due to COVID-19, this year’s VMAs will be like no other with some artists performing without an audience, and some, like Maluma and CNCO, performing with limited “super fans” who were cast to be a part of the special outdoor performance. While it’s unclear if the audience will be anywhere near the artists, the selected few will need to get tested for the virus on August 23, self-isolate and then test negative again right before the August 30 show.

“We had to change a few things because of the situation, but I think the final project will be amazing,” Camacho said. “We can’t say much, but we made this stage ourselves. It’s a little different than all of the performances we’ve done. We’re pulling out something different.”

“We’re going to be performing our new single ‘Beso’ that comes out right before [the VMAs],” he added. “We’re very excited. It’s going to be our world premiere and it’s on MTV, which means everything to us. It’s amazing to do this on such a massive platform, in front of so many people. We can’t say too much, but it’s going to be a cool vibe.”

As of now, the group is unsure if they’ll be close enough to feel their fans’ energy while performing, but according to member Joel Pimentel, sharing the stage with each other will keep their energy flowing all night long.

“Performing without an audience is going to be different,” Camacho added. “We’re used to seeing how fans will react to our dances and our songs and our energy, but now it’s going to be different because there [might not] be an audience, but amen that we have five dudes so we’ll take each other’s energy and just vibe at the end of the day.”

CNCO is up for three VMAs this year including Best Group, Best Quarantined Performance and Best Choreography.

Watch the VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET only on MTV.