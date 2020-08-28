Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber Reunite For ‘Falling For You’

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later.

Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new release, “Falling For You”. The horn-infused track serves the heartsick love song well.

The two friends have collaborated on projects dating back to Bieber’s 2010 song “Never Say Never”, which features rap interludes from an 11-year-old Smith. Both artists have grown and developed tremendously since then and the results speak for themselves.

“Falling For You” is featured on Smith’s new LP, TV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.