Tom Brady Promises To ‘Listen And Learn’ From Teammates On Social Justice Issues

Tom Brady is listening and learning from his teammates amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, talked about racial injustice during a press conference on Friday.

While he didn’t address protesting, boycotting and kneeling during the national anthem, or the recent Jacob Blake shooting specifically, he did promise to continue to learn from his teammates.

According to The Athletic reporter, Greg Auman, Brady said, “I think everyone makes the choices that they feel are best for them. Everyone is very sensitive of everything that’s happening.”

Tom Brady on protests across pro sports this week:

Adding that he’s “trying to continue to listen and learn” from his fellow players.

While he didn’t address the #BLM on Friday, he did post a Black Lives Matter photo to his Instagram story on Thursday.