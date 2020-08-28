Jennifer Garner And Her Daughter Have Been Bonding Over ‘Austin Powers’

There’s nothing like fake teeth and fake British accents to bring a mother and daughter together.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “Raising Good Humans” podcast, Jennifer Garner revealed that she has been bonding with one of her young daughters over the ’90s Mike Myers classic “Austin Powers”.

“Here’s something I’m not very proud of: I even watched ‘Austin Powers’ with her. Talk about not appropriate. But I just needed to see that laugh,” Garner told podcast host, Dr. Aliza Pressman. “I felt like, ‘Okay, so it’s fake. I don’t care.’ We just have to remind our bodies of how to have joy and I’m just letting it happen.”

The actress added, “It’s so naughty, but it’s not awful. I mean, it’s pretty awful. She’s learned a few things, but it’s funny.”

It hasn’t been all raunchy comedies for Garner and her daughter, though.

“I can’t even list the amount of books I’ve read aloud to her — out of the blue, she just didn’t want to read anymore,” she said. “When [the coronavirus pandemic] started, it just didn’t feel good to her. And we have been sneaking and watching ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ on my phone.”

Garner is mom to three children, son Samuel Garner, 8, and daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Violet Anne, 14.