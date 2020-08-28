Jim Gaffigan Goes On Long, Expletive-Laden Rant Calling Out Trump Supporters

By Corey Atad.

Jim Gaffigan was watching the Republican National Convention on Thursday night and he clearly didn’t like what he saw.

The comedian, who usually stays away from politics publicly and is known for his relaxed style, went on an expletive-laden rant while watching the speeches from Donald Trump and others at the event.

Calling out Trump supporters, Gaffigan offered criticisms of Trump, the Republican Party and more.

“I’m sure you enjoy p***ing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal,” he told supporters, adding later, “He’s a crook and a con man.”

The long series of tweets quickly went viral, with many applauding Gaffigan for taking a stand.

