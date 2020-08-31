Jim Gaffigan Says He ‘Had No Choice’ But To Slam Donald Trump Publicly

By Corey Atad.

Jim Gaffigan was watching the Republican National Convention last Thursday night and he clearly didn’t like what he saw.

The comedian, who usually stays away from politics publicly and is known for his relaxed style, went on an expletive-laden rant while watching the speeches from Donald Trump and others at the event.

Calling out Trump supporters, Gaffigan criticized Trump, the Republican Party, and more.

“I’m sure you enjoy p***ing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal,” he told supporters, adding later, “He’s a crook and a con man.”

In a followup post on Facebook Sunday, Gaffigan explained his rant.

“So if I believe I won’t sway any voters, why speak out like I did? Honestly, I feel I had no choice at this point. I think Trump is ruining and possibly has already ruined my country. … I feel a responsibility to coming generations, my children but selfishly I didn’t want to explain to my grandchildren that I didn’t fight to stop Trump. Maybe they will see that I stood up for decency, rule of law, and equality. That’s way more important to me than selling out an arena,” he wrote.

What I’ve Learned Since I Lost My MindBefore you start reading this let me be clear. You do not have to read this. …

Attaching a screenshot of a threat he received online for his comments, Gaffigan added, “The image that is connected to this post is one of the many messages I received that are quasi threatening or flat out threatening. I have friends that have received much worse and I’m sure this guy is just engaging in some bluster. We all know Trump is not a unifier but remember he and his cronies stoke hatred and violence. He may say he is the Law and Order candidate, but he wants chaos so can pretend to provide security.”

The long series of tweets quickly went viral, with many applauding Gaffigan for taking a stand.

