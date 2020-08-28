Rick Astley Performs Acoustic Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Better Now’

By Corey Atad.

Rick Astley shared a surprising cover of Post Malone’s song “Better Now” on Friday.

“There are a lot of words in this song. It’s not my song, I don’t really know it properly,” Astley says in the YouTube video. “But I love it, so I’m gonna give it ago. Here we go, let’s see what happens.”

In his spin on the song, Astley performs it acoustically, a big change from Post Malone’s original.

Astley has shared a number of covers while in quarantine, including his take on Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”.

