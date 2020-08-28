Rachel Lindsay Admits She ‘Didn’t Like’ Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Poster

Rachel Lindsay is calling out ABC and “The Bachelorette” for the reality show’s new promo pic for the upcoming season.

The former “Bachelorette” joined SiriusXM’s “EW Live” on Friday, and addressed the new ad featuring star Clare Crawley ahead of her hunt to find love.

“I didn’t like it,” she said. “I didn’t understand it.”

Adding, “And I don’t think we should be questioning what the ad is and that’s what we are talking about more than we are about her and her season. Cause I’m excited for Clare. I’ve been a big proponent of her.”

Lindsay also commented on all the rumours surrounding the upcoming season. As ABC announced, Crawley will be replaced with Tayshia Adams mid-season after Crawley finds love early on.

“I’m not sure how all of this goes down with all the rumours that are going around but I am excited for Clare and for her to have this moment,” Lindsay explained.

Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres this fall.