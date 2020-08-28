Viral Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery’s Official ‘Shallow’ Cover Is Finally Here

Singer Charlotte Awbery, who went viral after her impromptu cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”, is finally releasing her official cover.

The 31-year-old singer turned into an overnight sensation earlier this year when her cover of “Shallow” was posted in a “Finish The Lyrics” challenge compilation by “social media prankster” Kevin Freshwater. It has over 18 million views and her follower count on Instagram has exploded from 4,000 followers to 617,000 – even Ariana Grande is following her.

She’s since gone on to release more covers, including Beyonce’s “Listen” and Demi Lovato’s “Anyone“.

Check out the song in the video above.