Viral Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery’s Official ‘Shallow’ Cover Is Finally Here

By Anita Tai.

Singer Charlotte Awbery, who went viral after her impromptu cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”, is finally releasing her official cover.

RELATED: Viral Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery Performs Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ On ‘Ellen’

The 31-year-old singer turned into an overnight sensation earlier this year when her cover of “Shallow” was posted in a “Finish The Lyrics” challenge compilation by “social media prankster” Kevin Freshwater. It has over 18 million views and her follower count on Instagram has exploded from 4,000 followers to 617,000 – even Ariana Grande is following her.

She’s since gone on to release more covers, including Beyonce’s “Listen” and Demi Lovato’s “Anyone“.

Check out the song in the video above.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP