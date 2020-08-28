Supernatural Teases Final Episodes In New Snippets

“Supernatural” fans are sure to have mixed emotions as The CW teases the show’s last seven episodes.

Fans of the series can expect more of the same from the new teaser, but the cast and crew are definitely tugging on your heartstrings more than usual. Intimate brotherly moments between Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) subtly nod to the show’s impending conclusion.

“My entire life, you’ve protected me,” Sam tells his brother Dean. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever known that was true.”

Production on the second half of “Supernatural” season 15 was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining episodes of the “Supernatural” season 15 will resume airing on Oct. 8 and conclude Nov. 19.