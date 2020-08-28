Ruth B. Pens A Love Letter To ‘Dirty Nikes’ With New Single And Music Video

Ruth B. is letting go of lost love with her new single and music video, “Dirty Nikes”.

The Canadian songstress, 25, debuted the new track on Friday, which highlights her sultry voice and honest lyrics.

“Dirty Nikes” is about letting go of an ex-lover, down to their old dirty Nike shoes.

“It does the best job at capturing my evolvement and how I’ve grown,” the musician says of her new single, which is a follow up to her debut track, “Lost Boy”, and this summer’s Balck Lives Matter-inspired “If I Have A Son”.

Along with the video, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the project.

All proceeds from the release of “If I Had A Son” went to multiple BLM organizations.