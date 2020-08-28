Luke Combs Teases New Ballad ‘Forever After All’, Tribute To Wife Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs is sharing a snippet of a new song and it’s giving fans all the feels.

The country singer, who won the 17th season of “The Voice”, took to TikTok to share a sampling of a new song, “Forever After All”.

The romantic ballad explores the theme of an everlasting love that extends from this world and beyond to the next.

“They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain’t seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / And I know there’ll be that moment / The good Lord calls one of us home and / One won’t have the other by their side / But Heaven knows but that won’t last too long / Maybe some things last forever after all,” Combs sings.

Meanwhile, Combs leaves no doubt as to who he wrote the song for, noting that “1st came ‘Beautiful Crazy’, then ‘Better Together’, and now ‘Forever After All’,” referencing two earlier songs that were inspired by wife Nicole Hocking. He didn’t indicate when the full song would be released.

After dating since 2016, Combs and Hocking tied the knot earlier this month in a private wedding held in Florida.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” wrote Combs in the caption, sharing some photos from his wedding to Hocking, who is apparently no going by Nicole Combs .” I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicocombs, here’s to forever.”