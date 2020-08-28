Drew Barrymore Regrets Drinking Too Much On ‘WWHL’

Drew Barrymore is coming clean on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

A new clip from “The Art of the Interview” segment from her show reveals one of her biggest regrets – her time on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in 2018.

Catching up with host, she confesses, “It was on your show, and I drank too much and I have never forgiven myself, nor will I ever forgive myself.”

Getting candid, Barrymore continues, “I’m an imperfect person, and I tout that, and I’ve had that liberty since I was a kid because it was all out there and it was either boo hoo about it or say, ‘God, it’s sort of redeeming to not have to pretend to be perfect.’”

Cohen, however, doesn’t take offense and actually informs Barrymore that it’s the norm.

“I’m used to people being overserved on my show, and so I don’t even really have a totally clear memory of it, but you don’t need to apologize to me for being overserved on my show, that happens,” he says. “You’re in a great club of people.”

In fact, the talk show host only has praise for Barrymore.

“What’s interesting is that if I look at your life story and I think wow there have been some major speed bumps in your life, the triumphs are what you look and that’s what makes you a closer,” he tells her.

The actress, however, attributes that all to keeping busy. “Work has kept me accountable my whole life. I’ve been a good girl with work,” she responds.

And her career is taking her in the direction of daytime TV, as Barrymore prepares for her role hosting her own talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, set to air this fall.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres on Sept. 14 on Global.