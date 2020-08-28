‘The X-Files’ Is Getting An Animated Spin-Off Series

“The X-Files” is about to get its very own spin-off show, but it’s going to look nothing like the original sci-fi series.

Deadline reports that 20th Television and Fox Entertainment are currently developing “The X-Files: Albuquerque”, an animated comedy which follows a B-team of agents who get assigned the paranormal cases that are too wacky for Mulder and Scully to deal with.

“X-Files” creator Chris Carter and producer Gabe Rotter are both on board to lend their talents to the spin-off.

“The X-Files” ran from 1993 to 2002, before being revived for two more seasons in 2016.

The show starred Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in the iconic roles of FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

The series was originally filmed in Vancouver for seasons one to five, but relocated to Los Angeles for the final four seasons. It returned to the B.C. city to film the reboot in 2015.