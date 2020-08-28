Sofia Vergara Shares Epic Throwback Video From Her Days Modelling In The ’90s

Sofia Vergara is looking back at her days as a blonde.

The “Modern Family” alum, 48, shared an epic #ThrowbackThursday video from her time modelling.

The clip shows Vergara as a platinum blonde modelling a metallic purple bikini. The outfit was complete with a frosted lip.

“#TBT,” Vergara captioned her post, adding, “#The90s.”

Vergara regularly shares a peek at her modelling days on Instagram, even some of the shots from her time in Miami and Los Angeles.

