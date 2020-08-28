Brett Eldredge Drops Emotional ‘Sunday Drive’ Music Video: ‘Feel The Air And The Life In Your Veins’

Brett Eldredge urges you to take the perfect “Sunday Drive” in his new music video.

Eldredge dropped the visuals for the titular track from his newest album, Sunday Drive. The black-and-white video appropriately depicts a family on a Sunday drive.

The country crooner plays the piano in the middle of a road, visually effective if not a tad impractical.

RELATED: Meghan Patrick Premieres ‘Girls Like Me’ Music Video

“I heard that song and it just stopped me right there, in that little dungeon of a room in the bottom of that building,” Eldredge told Rolling Stone. “I held onto it and had the MP3. I hoped and prayed no one would record it. I didn’t even have a recording contract or publishing deal yet.”

“If I could ask anything, just let it take you back to that place, don’t be afraid, ride off on that Sunday drive with your hand out the window and feel the air, and the life in your veins,” he said in a statement. “It’s not here forever, but it’s here for now.”

RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus Salutes Canada With Canadian Single ‘Country Twisted’

“I never said where we were going/I just helped them to the back seat,” Eldredge sings. “Dad just laughed and said, ‘Son, don’t drive too far, your mama gets pretty tired these days.’”

Sunday Drive is Eldredge’s fifth studio album and his first in three years – it dropped on July 10.