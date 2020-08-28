Scott Disick Confirms Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Back Together With Instagram Comment

It seems that Scott Disick may have accidentally spilled the beans when it comes to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rekindling their romance. On Friday, the 37-year-old businessman and father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children took to the comments section of Khloe’s latest bikini post on Instagram to post a revealing comment.

“@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” Disick remarked on the post, according to @commentsbycelebs.

But it seems that Disick may have been told to delete his comment as it’s no longer showing up on the post.

Khloe and Tristan originally split in 2019 after he was caught in two different cheating scandals, the second of which involved Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. With or without Disick’s comment, ET learned earlier this month that Khloe and Tristan are officially back together after rekindling their romance amid quarantine.

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” the source said, adding that Khloe is aware that the decision will likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life.

“Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart,” the source continued. “Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

The romance will also play out when “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns next month. Tristan and Khloe have been spending more time together amid quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, and in a recent sneak peek clip, Tristan offered to let Khloe and their daughter, True, stay at his Los Angeles home while she got renovations done on her own pad. Watch the clip below for more from the couple.

