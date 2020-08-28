Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber Star In Vogue Italia’s 100 Covers Issue

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are showing off their mother-daughter modelling prowess.
The duo are among 100 different cover stars who front Vogue Italia’s September issue.
Crawford’s cover sees the iconic model looking agelessly beautiful while sporting a grey winter coat.
Meanwhile, Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter wears a grey tank top and matching underwear in her own jaw-dropping cover.
“My favourite part of being a human is that your brain can never get too full,” says Gerber in the video version of her cover.
“I think your life story isn’t ever over because even after you’re gone it continues because being a person is the way that you affect people and that never really goes away, at least I hope,” adds the “Sister Cities” actress.
Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti said that the unique cover concept comes as an opportunity “to raise our voices and talk.”
“At times like these, human beings can do one of two things: shut up or shout,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Last April, when we decided to leave our cover white, we were convinced that silence was the right message of respect and reserve,” continued Farneti in reference to the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated parts of Italy.
“Now, instead, with the onset of a new season that will in many ways be crucial, we think this is the moment to raise our voices and talk about hope and beauty,” he added. “For the first time, we have shot and printed 100 covers. Each of them is dedicated to an individual protagonist. It is the portrait of a community that, having waited diligently, now finds itself making a fresh start”.
Vogue Italia’s September 2020 issue is available on newsstands now.