Armie Hammer Receives Birthday Message From Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers, Reveals He’s Been ‘Working Construction’

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers may have put the brakes on their marriage, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be there to celebrate each other’s milestones.

On Friday, Chambers shared what seemed to be a throwback photo on Instagram Stories, in which Hammer blows out the candles on a birthday cake while the couple’s daughter, Harper, helps out.

“Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer,” wrote Chambers, 38, in a caption. “You are loved.”

Hammer later shared an Instagram post of his own, revealing that he’s been staying with friend Ashton Ramsey for the past two months.

“This one of my best friends, Ashton,” Hammer wrote in the caption.

“For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day,” he added. “He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude.”

Last month, Hammer revealed that he and Chambers were splitting up.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”