Brandi Glanville Reacts After Denise Richards Threatens To Share Text Messages: ‘Do It!’

Brandi Glanville is proving that she’s not afraid of Denise Richards’ threats.

During the latest episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville told listeners that she had “some things to say” about what happened during this week’s “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” finale. Season 10 of the show was filled with drama after Glanville made the bombshell announcement that she had intimate relations with her co-star, Richards, who has continued to deny the claims.

After Richards denied even being friends with Glanville, Glanville showed the other women texts that proved otherwise.During the “RHOBH” finale, Richards suggested that the messages could have been doctored with an app. The actress also threatened to release the real messages that they exchanged.

“I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth and they’ve all seen my phone,” said Glanville on her podcast. “Denise, she says’s there an app … if you know me, I can barely use [my iPhone].”

“Do it, show them,” she demanded. “I thought there weren’t any, what are you talking about? Please, I beg of you, show our texts! Show our texts! Show our texts! Come on.” Glanville also discussed the upcoming reunion, for which she was reportedly separated from the other “RHOBH” stars.

“I wish I could have sat down with Denise. I feel like I have unfinished business,” she said. “I do think if I had gone to the reunion, she probably wouldn’t have show up, or it’s virtual, so it’s easy to walk off. I understand me not being there. I feel like we have unfinished business.”