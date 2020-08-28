Justin And Hailey Bieber Purchase Mansion Worth $26 Million In Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are on the move.

The famous couple purchased a stunning Beverly Hills estate down the street from Magic Johnson.

According to TMZ, the Biebers dropped $25.8 million on the 11,000-square foot mansion that is fit with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and is sitting on 2.5 acres of land.

RELATED: Jaden Smith And Justin Bieber Reunite For ‘Falling For You’

Photo: MLS

And inside is just as magical, with a checkerboard stone floor, a chef’s kitchen, a library, a master suite with its own patio, a home gym, a movie theatre, an outdoor fireplace and infinity-edged swimming pool.

Photo: MLS

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Teases That He ‘Fully Expects’ Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin To Have A Baby Soon

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

Photo: MLS

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and Denzel Washington also live in the neighbourhood.