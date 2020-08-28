‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Nabs Rights To Sarah Crossan’s ‘Here Is The Beehive’

Caitriona Balfe is eyeing her next project.

On Friday, Deadline reported that the “Outlander” star has partnered with production company Ocean Independent to adapt and produce Sarah Crossan’s novel Here is the Beehive.

“Sources close to Balfe say schedule and timing permitting, this is intended to be a starring vehicle for Balfe as well,” Deadline added.

The new novel from Crossan, author of such novels as The Weight of Water and Toffee, was just published last week in Europe, and is scheduled to be published in North America in November.

“I am beyond thrilled that Sarah agreed to collaborate with me to bring her exciting and compelling novel to life for the screen,” said Balfe of Crossan. “I was particularly drawn to her portrayal of a flawed, complex and wounded woman, navigating a tragic circumstance somewhat of her own creation.”

The plot of Here is the Beehive involves Ana and Connor, who are both married to other people and have been having an affair for three years. “In hotel rooms and coffee shops, swiftly deleted texts and briefly snatched weekends, they have built a world with none but the two of them in it,” reads the book’s synopsis.

“But then the unimaginable happens, and Ana finds herself alone, trapped inside her secret,” the synopsis continues. “How can we lose someone the world never knew was ours? How do we grieve for something no one else can ever find out? In her desperate bid for answers, Ana seeks out the shadowy figure who has always stood just beyond her reach — Connor’s wife Rebecca. Peeling away the layers of two overlapping marriages, Here is the Beehive is a devastating excavation of risk, obsession and loss.”

“I am delighted Caitriona Balfe has acquired the film rights to Here Is the Beehive,” said Crossan. “Her vision is ambitious and daring as well as sensitive to the original text. I am excited to be working with her and her team over the coming months and years.”