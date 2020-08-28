Rebel Wilson Says She’s 8kgs Away From Her Goal Weight

Rebel Wilson has given fans a new update on her “year of health.”
The “Pitch Perfect” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a navy wrap dress.
Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey – when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm…better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x
“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey – when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she wrote in the caption.
“8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x,” she added.
Wilson previously revealed that she’s aiming to get down to 75kg by the end of 2020.
“I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year,” she wrote. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard.”
Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on Instagram, including pictures of her hikes and kick boxing.
