Chadwick Boseman Becomes Emotional Talking About Cancer-Stricken Fans In 2018 Interview

Fans are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away Friday at age 43 after waging a secret battle with cancer.

An interview from 2018 is taking on new resonance, with Boseman becoming emotional when discussing two terminally ill fans who were “hanging on” so they could see “Black Panther” when it was released; it was recently revealed that Boseman had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer when the interview took place.

“Two little kids Ian and Taylor who recently passed from cancer and throughout our filming I was communicating with them knowing that they were both terminal and what they said to me is and their parents said they just they’re trying to hold on till this movie comes [out],” Boseman explained.

He continued by sharing that “knowing that that will be something meaningful to them but it’s to a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you, like, this can mean that much to them, you know, but seeing… how the movement, how it’s taking on a life of its own.”

Tears welled up in Boseman’s eyes, leading co-stars Dania Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, to reach over and comfort him as he spoke.

“I realized that they anticipated something great and I think back now to a kid and just, you know, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come or I’m waiting for a toy… I did live life waiting for those moments and so it put me back in the mind of being a kid just just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie.”